To create this piece, we took the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time as compiled by Rolling Stone magazine in 2008. To this list, we added some of today's top singers including the nominees for top male and female artist at the Billboard Music Awards 2014. We cross-referenced the resulting list with vocal range data curated by The Range Place. We included all of the singers on the list for whom the data was readily available.

The Vocal Ranges ofThe World’s Greatest Singers

Compare the vocal ranges of today’s top artists with the greatest of all time.
This chart shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio. Hover over the bars to see the songs on which they reached those notes.

Sort by: Vocal Range / Highest Notes / Lowest Notes

C2 C3 C4 C5 C6 C7 C1